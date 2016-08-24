Internet Roasts James Harden’s Adidas Shoe Design After Picture Leaks Online

For the love of all that we hold dear, let’s hope the design of James Harden’s new sneakers is a work in progress.
Presumed photos of Harden’s first signature shoe, the James Harden 1 by Adidas, leaked online Wednesday, and the Internet generally reacted with a mix of horror and humor. Many commenters teed off on the shoe, which could stand alongside Stephen Curry’s “Two Lows” among defendants in the digital court of public opinion.
Here’s a look at the prospective sneaker-boot design of Harden’s branded footwear.
Adidas didn’t confirm whether this is truly the design of Harden 1, according to Quartz.
Nevertheless, sneakerheads, basketball fans and just about everyone else would expect more from the Harden-Adidas partnership, which reportedly will run for 13 years at a cost of $200 million.
Maybe we should just wait until Adidas releases the finished product. For now, all we have is one photo and countless jokes.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
