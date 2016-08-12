Jordan Taylor Brings Back Mullet (Kind Of) For Charity, NASCAR Race

We hope this news doesn’t break your achy breaky heart, but it looks like Jordan Taylor is unleashing his inner Billy Ray Cyrus and bringing the mullet back — in a way.

The sports car racer raised funds to put a picture of his face on Andy Lally’s car for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio. Lally, a fellow sports car racer, was mostly unsponsored for this weekend’s race before picking up 3Dimensional.com, and getting support from Taylor on a GoFundMe page.

Taylor’s campaign is going toward a good cause as well. The more than $2,500 already raised goes toward bringing awareness and helping Camp Boggy Creek, which helps kids with serious illnesses.

Thanks for the donations! Any additional donations will go straight to @CampBoggyCreek! https://t.co/R4ITVB1Ggf pic.twitter.com/FF3YjgaJW6 — Jordan Taylor (@jordan10taylor) August 11, 2016

The burst of support is pretty awesome, and can be likened to Matt “DiBurrito” Dibenedetto, who gained support from Reddit to change his name if he made the All-Star Race. Taylor doesn’t rock the mullet anymore, but when he did, it rivaled fairly well against Kyle Petty’s.

Great shot of Victory Lane at Rockingham in 1990 with two special people I will always love. pic.twitter.com/LjQR4bdzwO — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) February 2, 2016

Now all that’s left for Taylor is putting out a country music album. Get the studio ready.

