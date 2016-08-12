Leslie Jones Arrives In Rio, Shows Off Her Team USA Pride At Olympics

Matthew McConaughey no longer is the only Team USA superfan in Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Summer Olympics.
“Saturday Night Live” actress/comedian Leslie Jones, whose entertaining social media posts earned her an invite to Rio courtesy of NBC, arrived at the Summer Games on Thursday. She had some of the best seats in the arena to watch Simone Biles and Aly Raisman in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition and Michael Phelps swim for his 22nd gold medal.
We tried to pick some of the best videos from her first day at the Olympics below, and there sure were plenty to choose from.
Warning, many of these videos contain explicit language.
