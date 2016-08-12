Leslie Jones Arrives In Rio, Shows Off Her Team USA Pride At Olympics

Matthew McConaughey no longer is the only Team USA superfan in Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

“Saturday Night Live” actress/comedian Leslie Jones, whose entertaining social media posts earned her an invite to Rio courtesy of NBC, arrived at the Summer Games on Thursday. She had some of the best seats in the arena to watch Simone Biles and Aly Raisman in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition and Michael Phelps swim for his 22nd gold medal.

We tried to pick some of the best videos from her first day at the Olympics below, and there sure were plenty to choose from.

Warning, many of these videos contain explicit language.

We on our way!!! GO TEAM USA DO YALL FEEL MY ENERGY YET?! pic.twitter.com/bvjhfwkQVJ — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016

Truly need better seats pic.twitter.com/UQ4wkCIyal — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016

Oh then there's Simone pic.twitter.com/rG4uyIE7yw — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016

GOLD AND SILVER!! USA ROCKS!! pic.twitter.com/H4CsWhwh6a — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016

Wait I posted wring one!! pic.twitter.com/nUdtlkuc8e — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016

OMG IM SO PUMPED RIGHT NOW!! pic.twitter.com/TL7nFIy4Cf — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

Ok we good again dammit pic.twitter.com/vU9EFREFJ6 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

WAY TO GO MURPHY WAY TO GO!!! pic.twitter.com/qfV8C177ni — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

1st African American to win a gold in swimming!! pic.twitter.com/TueP8rnmep — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

This man has to be tired!! His 22nd Gold Medal!!! pic.twitter.com/94jHwh96Ps — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

SOOOOOO PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN pic.twitter.com/awx5sVmnNf — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

My first day pic.twitter.com/tkTGbVeDub — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

My first day pic.twitter.com/0xtmPyHoCf — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

I'm the shit right now!! pic.twitter.com/JTzQQPNpj2 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016

Grown ass woman!! So mature Ally!! pic.twitter.com/NZ4cVrnhKr — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016