Olympic TV Schedule Day 4: Start Time, List of Events, Live Stream For Rio 2016

The United States had a very successful Day 3 at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro by winning multiple gold medals and increasing its overall lead in the medal count.

The U.S. is hoping Day 4 is just as productive, and there are plenty of medals up for grabs.

Here’s the information you need to enjoy all the Olympic action from Rio on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

TV Schedule (all times ET)

NBC: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. to midnight

NBC Sports Network: 9 a.m. to midnight

Bravo: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

USA: 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

MSNBC: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CNBC: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Telemundo: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NBC Universo: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Basketball channel: Almost all day (several re-airs and replays, though)

Soccer channel: Almost all day (several re-airs and replays, though)

Live Stream

NBC Olympics or NBC Sports Live Extra

Notable Events (all times ET)

*Equestrian eventing individual and team jumping final at 9 a.m.

Men’s rugby pool play USA vs. Argentina at 10 a.m.

Men’s beach volleyball USA (Dalhausser/Lucena) vs. Mexico (Virgen/Ontiveros) at 10 a.m.

Women’s water polo group play USA vs. Brazil at 10:40 a.m.

Men’s tennis singles second round Juan Monaco (ARG) vs. Andy Murray (GBR) at noon

*Men’s canoe single slalom semifinal and final at 12:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball group play Spain vs. Brazil at 1:15 p.m.

Men’s indoor volleyball group play Italy vs. USA at 2 p.m.

Men’s tennis singles second round Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs. Andreas Seppi (ITA)

*Women’s shooting 25m pistol final at 2:30 p.m.

*Women’s gymnastics team final at 3 p.m.

*Men’s individual epee fencing semifinals, bronze medal match, gold medal match at 3 p.m.

Women’s tennis singles third round Serena Williams (USA) vs. Elina Svitolina (UKR) at 5:45 p.m.

*Women’s swimming 200m freestyle final at 9 p.m.

*Men’s swimming 200m butterfly final at 9 p.m.

*Women’s swimming 200m individual medley final at 9 p.m.

*Men’s swimming 4x200m freestyle relay final at 9 p.m.

*Denotes medal event

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Aug 7, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Michael Phelps (USA) during the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports