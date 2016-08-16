Patriots-Bears Observations: Joint Practices Show Discipline Differences

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have spent nearly three weeks working on technique and fundamentals. This week’s joint practices with the Chicago Bears have been an exercise in keeping one’s cool for the Patriots.

A Patriots player was booted from practice for the second straight day Tuesday, as head coach Bill Belichick continues to have a no-tolerance policy on fighting. Center Bryan Stork was kicked out of the training camp session for swinging at Bears linebacker John Timu. Timu didn’t leave practice, just as wide receiver Alshon Jeffery didn’t Monday after fighting with cornerback Malcolm Butler.

The Bears, led by head coach John Fox, almost seem to embrace the scraps. Julian Edelman caught a pass over the middle in 11-on-11 drills and was popped by Bears cornerback Harold Jones-Quartey in a no-tackling practice. Patriots wide receiver Aaron Dobson gave him a shove to protect his teammate.

Fights are an extremely rare occurrence on the Patriots’ practice field, but their self-control has been put to the test with the Bears being both physical and vocal after positive plays. Since fights are such a no-no for the Patriots, it will be interesting to see if Belichick and Fox combine for joint practices in the future.

Here’s what else went down at practice:

— Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was 4 of 8 in 11-on-11 drills and 16 of 26 overall. Jimmy Garoppolo was 4 of 9 in 11-on-11s and 12 of 21 overall. Rookie QB Jacoby Brissett was 7 of 9 in 11s and 9 of 15 overall.

— Bears starter Jay Cutler was 5 of 6 in 11s and 8 of 10 overall. Brian Hoyer was 6 of 9 in 11s and 15 of 20 overall. Connor Shaw was 6 of 9 in 11-on-11s, and David Fales was 1 of 2.

— Patriots cornerbacks Logan Ryan and Malcolm Butler had pass breakups during team drills.

— Defensive end Rob Ninkovich, wide receivers Keshawn Martin, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola, tight end Bryce Williams and running backs Donald Brown and D.J. Foster went off to a side field to work with trainers on conditioning during practice. They likely won’t play Thursday in the Patriots-Bears preseason game. Cornerback Logan Ryan was a full participant but was wearing a red non-contact jersey, so he likely won’t play, either.

— Here’s how the Patriots’ receivers fared in 1-on-1s:

WR Aaron Dobson beat CB De’Vante Bausby

CB Deiondre Hall beat WR Chris Hogan

CB Jacoby Glenn beat WR Chris Harper

WR Julian Edelman beat DB Tracy Porter

WR Nate Washington beat CB Taveze Calhoun

TE Steve Scheu beat DB Harold Jones-Quartey

CB Sherrick McManis beat WR DeAndre Carter

TE Scheu beat DB Adrian Amos

CB Joel Ross beat WR Devin Lucien

DB DeAndre Houston-Carson beat TE Scheu

DB Chris Prosinski beat TE Scheu

WR Hogan beat CB Bausby

WR Dobson beat CB Glenn

WR Edelman beat CB Calhoun

WR Harper beat DB Demontre Hurst

WR Washington beat CB Ross

CB Bausby beat WR Hogan

CB McManis beat WR Edelman

CB Calhoun beat WR Dobson

— Edelman made Porter give up halfway through his win early in 1-on-1s, because the receiver gained so much separation on a cut.

— Here’s how the Patriots’ defensive backs fared:

WR Alshon Jeffery beat CB Logan Ryan

WR Kevin White beat CB Malcolm Butler

WR Deonte Thompson beat CB Cyrus Jones

WR Joshua Bellamy beat CB Justin Coleman

WR Cameron Meredith beat CB Darryl Roberts

WR Marc Mariani beat CB E.J. Biggers

S Patrick Chung beat WR Kieren Duncan

WR Daniel Braverman beat CB Jonathan Jones

WR Jeffery beat CB Ryan

WR White beat CB Butler

CB Thompson beat CB Cre’Von LeBlanc

WR Bellamy beat CB Coleman

WR Meredith beat S Devin McCourty

WR Mariani beat CB Biggers

WR Darrin Peterson beat CB Cyrus Jones

WR Braverman beat S Chung

WR Duncan beat CB Roberts

WR Jeffery beat CB Butler

WR White beat CB LeBlanc

CB Coleman beat WR Thompson

— The Patriots and Bears will practice in shells and shorts Wednesday in a much lighter practice. Perhaps that will limit the fights.

