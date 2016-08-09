Prince Fielder’s MLB Career Reportedly Over After Second Neck Surgery

It appears Prince Fielder is being forced to hang up the cleats.

FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that Fielder’s career is over after 12 seasons in Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old slugger recently underwent a second neck surgery and doctors reportedly won’t clear him to play.

Sources: Prince Fielder’s career appears over. #Rangers expected to hold press conference tomorrow. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 9, 2016

#Rangers’ Fielder underwent his second neck surgery on July 29. He is guaranteed $24M annually through 2020. Not known if TEX has insurance. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 9, 2016

To be clear: Prince Fielder is not retiring. He is medically disabled and doctors will not clear him to play, sources say. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 9, 2016

When a player retires, he effectively renounces the rest of his contract. Fielder is not doing that. Again, the money is guaranteed. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 9, 2016

Source said Docs insistent that trying to play again would cause too much risk for further destabilization of Fielder's neck/spine. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 9, 2016

Believe that insurance policy will pay 50% based on Rangers commitment of $18 million. https://t.co/IHoUhMZ4z3 — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 9, 2016

So of Fielder's $24 million, Rangers will get $6 million from Tigers; $9 million from insurance. Still responsible for $9 million — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 9, 2016

Fielder, a first-round pick in 2002, spent his first seven major league seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers before signing with the Detroit Tigers prior to the 2013 campaign. He then spent two seasons in the Motor City before being traded to the Texas Rangers.

Fielder had an excellent bounce-back season last year after a 2014 in which he was limited to 42 games. He was hitting just .212 with eight home runs, 44 RBIs and a .626 OPS for the Rangers this season before going down with the neck injury.

A six-time All-Star, Fielder will walk away with 319 career home runs — the same total slugged by his father, Cecil, who played in 13 seasons from 1985 to 1998.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images