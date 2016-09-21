Colts Sign Receiver Devin Street, Open Spot On Patriots’ Practice Squad

A spot on the New England Patriots’ 10-man practice squad opened up Wednesday morning after the Indianapolis Colts swooped in to sign wide receiver Devin Street.

The Patriots had signed Street to their practice squad Sept. 4, one day after 53-man rosters were finalized. In Indianapolis, the 25-year-old wideout will help fill the void left by Donte Moncrief, who could miss time after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.

New England has yet to fill the vacant practice-squad spot. It worked out a number of free agents — including fullback Glenn Gronkowski, the younger brother of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — earlier this week, and could be inclined to bring in another quarterback to shore up the position behind banged-up Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Jacoby Brissett.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images