Eric Decker Injury: Fantasy Impact Of Jets Receiver Being Out In Week 4

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will have one less option as he looks to bounce back.
Jets head coach Todd Bowles revealed Friday that wide receiver Eric Decker will miss Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a partially torn rotator cuff. Decker is considered week to week, and it’s not yet known whether the 29-year-old will need surgery, according to Bowles.
This is a big blow to the Jets, who are trying to rebound from a 24-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions last Sunday — three in the red zone — so New York might need to rely even more on running backs Matt Forte and Bilal Powell in Week 4, especially with the Jets’ offense going up against a good Seahawks secondary.
Quincy Enunwa will become the Jets’ No. 2 wide receiver behind Brandon Marshall with Decker sidelined. Enunwa was having a nice season even before the promotion, catching 17 passes on 25 targets for 183 yards and one touchdown through New York’s first three games. He’ll likely become an even bigger part of the Jets’ passing attack with Decker out, though his upside is limited this week based on his tough matchup against the Seahawks’ defense. He’s more of a flex option in Week 4.
Robby Anderson could slide up the Jets’ receiving depth chart in Decker’s absence. He had an excellent preseason, but it’s too early to add the undrafted rookie to your fantasy team unless you’re very short on receiving options and want to roll the dice that he’ll assume a more meaningful role in New York’s offense.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
