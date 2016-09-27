Jose Fernandez Among Nine MLB Stars Who Tragically Died Too Young

The sad and sudden death of 24-year-old Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez shocked the entire sports world Sunday morning.

Remembered as much for the joy and passion he brought to baseball as he was for his incredible talent, Fernandez already is sorely missed.

Unfortunately, Fernandez’s death isn’t the first time a baseball player’s life was taken far too soon, and his passing brought to memory other shocking deaths that the baseball community has endured through the years.

Here’s a look back at the careers of nine baseball stars taken far too soon.

Thumbnail and inside photos via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images