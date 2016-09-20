Patriots Practice Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Absent Two Days Out From Texans Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans is two days away, but they had only one quarterback on the practice field Tuesday.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the Patriots’ starting quarterback for the first four weeks of the 2016 season, was absent for the walk-through session. Rookie Jacoby Brissett was the lone quarterback present.

Linebacker Jonathan Freeny also was absent. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and cornerback Eric Rowe, both of whom would not have practiced if the Patriots held one Monday, were present.

Without another quarterback on the field, wide receiver Chris Hogan and tight end AJ Derby warmed up their arms and had towels tucked into their sweats, indicating they are the scout-team quarterbacks. Derby played quarterback in college at Iowa and Arkansas before moving to tight end for his senior season.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski came out to practice in full pads but removed his shoulder pads for the stretching period. The rest of the Patriots were in sweats.

