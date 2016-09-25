Watch Broncos Vs. Bengals NFL Week 3 Game Online (Live Stream)

The Denver Broncos’ perfect record will be put to the test Sunday in a tough road matchup against Cincinnati Bengals.

Star linebacker Von Miller and the Broncos are 2-0 after defeating the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and they’ll look to stay unbeaten against Andy Dalton and the Bengals, who dropped to 1-1 last week in a loss to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s how to watch Broncos vs. Bengals online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass or DirecTV

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images