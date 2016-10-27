76ers Fan Flips Off Russell Westbrook, Swears Right At Him During Crazy Moment

So, Philadelphia apparently was a pretty happening place Wednesday night.

Not only did Joel Embiid make his long-awaited debut in the 76ers’ 103-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the fans at Wells Fargo Center also were, well, as the kids like to say these days — lit.

One of those fans was a very angry man sitting courtside, where he got into a confrontation with Thunder star Russell Westbrook. The fan flipped off Westbrook with both middle fingers and shouted “f— you” for good measure. While that was pretty hilarious, the best part of the whole interaction what how Westbrook responded.

You can see it all in the video below, although it comes with a strong warning for language.

#TrustTheProcess

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images