Dak Prescott Immediately Named Cowboys’ Week 9 Starter After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys will ride the Dak Prescott train for at least another week.

After the rookie led the Cowboys to an impressive 29-23 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime on Sunday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced after the game Prescott will get the starting nod in Week 9 when the Cowboys travel to Cleveland.

Jones’ reasoning to sit injured quarterback Tony Romo for another week, he says, is strictly health-related.

“Tony’s not ready to play,” Jones said. “As far as the health issue is concerned of Tony, there’s no need in pushing it that fast.”

Romo was a limited participant in practice last week after missing every game this season due to a compression fracture in his back he suffered during a preseason game.

Prescott, the Cowboys’ fourth-round draft pick in April, has filled in admirably and made a solid case to remain the starting quarterback. The Mississippi State product has completed more than 65 percent of his passes and has nine touchdowns compared to just two interceptions for the 6-1 Cowboys.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images