NBA Moves Up Cavs’ Ring Ceremony So It Won’t Interfere With Indians Game

Even the NBA knows that people in Cleveland might not be tuning in for the entirety of Cavaliers’ opening night game against the New York Knicks.

The Cavs’ first game of the 2016-17 season is Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena, and that happens to be the same night as Game 1 of the World Series, which will feature the Indians against the Los Angeles Dodgers or Chicago Cubs. So the NBA responded by pushing the Cavaliers game up so Cleveland fans have plenty of time to watch the defending NBA champs get their rings and still get to watch first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET.

The Indians are searching for their first World Series win since 1948.

NBA moving up opening night game on TNT to 7:30pm/et from 8pm/et. @cavs ring ceremony on TNT begins at 7pm/et. — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2016

Did you ever think you’d live in a time where one Cleveland team’s championship ring ceremony conflicted with another Cleveland team’s championship game?

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images