Patriots Practice Report: Shaq Mason Returns; Three Players Absent

by on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 1:11PM

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shaq Mason, the New England Patriots’ starting right guard, returned to practice Thursday.

Mason’s absence from Wednesday’s practice wasn’t injury related, according to the Patriots’ practice participation report.

Running back Brandon Bolden (knee), linebacker Jonathan Freeny (shoulder) and tight end Greg Scruggs (knee) were absent for the start of Thursday’s practice. Scruggs, who was newly absent, was spotted on crutches in the Patriots’ locker room Thursday. He was limited in practice Wednesday.

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (hamstring) departed to work on conditioning during Wednesday’s practice. He stayed on the main practice field for drills Thursday.

