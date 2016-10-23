Watch Chelsea Vs. Man United Premier League Game Online (Live Stream)

Two Premier League titans will clash on the field Sunday, but plenty of eyes will be on the sideline.

Manchester United visits Chelsea on Sunday in what will be Jose Mourinho’s first game at Stamford Bridge since Chelsea fired him in December 2015.

Mourinho signed a three-year contract with Manchester United in May 2016 and has the Red Devils off to a decent start with 14 points through their first eight games. Yet Chelsea sits above them in the Premier League standings with 16 points.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

