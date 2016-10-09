Watch Tom Brady Take Field For Patriots Ahead Of Post-Suspension Season Debut

CLEVELAND — Tom Brady technically is in enemy territory this weekend, but the New England Patriots quarterback wasn’t treated as such when he took the field Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Brady, who was suspended for the first four games of the Patriots’ season, emerged from the tunnel to raucous cheers from the scores of New England fans who’d made the trip to Cleveland to watch him make his season debut.

Tom Brady takes the field. Big cheer from the largely pro-Pats crowd here in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/OHTXWsrpbB — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 9, 2016

The Patriots are looking to improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Browns still are seeking their first win.