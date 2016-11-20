NFL Kickers Set Extra Points Missed Record In Pathetic Week 11 Performance

Week 11 of the 2016 NFL season will be remembered for some of the most horrendous kicking performances in league history.

Entering the second quarter of the late-afternoon games — including Thursday night’s matchup — kickers across the league had totaled 11 missed or blocked extra points, setting a new record in futility.

11.

11 missed or blocked XP today. That’s a new @NFL single-week record! — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 20, 2016

Of course, the previous record was set when the extra points were snapped from the two-yard line, whereas today’s extra points are kicked from 33 yards out. Still, there’s no excuse for all these missed kicks from pro-level players.

Week 11 isn’t even over yet, either! There could be several more missed extra points.

If any teams are looking to make a kicking change entering Week 12, former wide receiver Chad Johnson has let everyone know that he’s available for the job. At this point, why not give him a try?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images