Watch Liverpool Vs. Southampton Premier League Game Online (Live Stream)

If Liverpool’s form isn’t reason enough to watch their games this season, its links with Southampton make Saturday’s matchup a can’t-miss contest.

The Reds will host the Saints at Anfield in the Premier League as they look to keep hold of the top spot in the standings for another week. Southampton occupies 10th place, and a trip to Liverpool is unlikely to improve its current position in the division.

In recent years, Liverpool has forked over £95 million ($117 million) to Southampton in transfer fees for some of their best players. Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane are expected to play against their former club, but Adam Lallana probably will miss the game due to injury.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton online.

When: Sunday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports