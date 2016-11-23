Soccer

Watch Monchengladbach Vs. Man City Champions League Online (Live Stream)

by on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 11:55AM

Manchester City will be confident of its chances of advancing in the Champions League when it visits “a German team.”

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Manchester City on Wednesday at Borussia-Park in a Champions League Group C game. Manchester City can clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a victory. Monchengladbach can secure third place in the group with a draw and if Celtic loses to Barcelona in the other Group C game.

Here’s how to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City online.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX Soccer 2GO

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer

