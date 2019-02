The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams both are among several 4-6 teams in the NFC, so something has to give Sunday in their showdown at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Neither team likely will make the playoffs, but a loss Sunday pretty much would etch one team’s fate in stone.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. Saints online.

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images