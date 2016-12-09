Tyreek Hill’s Punt-Return TD Sparks Travis Kelce-Marquette King Mini-Feud

Marquette King has danced his way into NFL fans’ hearts this season. But Thursday night, he got a little taste of his own medicine.
In the second quarter of an AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oakland Raiders punter boomed a kick to the speedy Tyreek Hill, who toasted everyone for incredible 78-yard punt return touchdown.
Hill juked King out of his shoes en route to the end zone. But if that wasn’t insult enough, here’s how the Chiefs celebrated the TD:
Yes, that’s Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce mocking King’s “ride the pony” dance right in front of the Raiders punter.
To King’s credit, he appeared to enjoy Kelce’s imitation. But the good-natured trolling didn’t stop there. After the game, which Kansas City won 21-13, Kelce had some extra words for King.
“He told me I didn’t have any rhythm,” Kelce, who led the Chiefs with 101 receiving yards, said on NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football” postgame show, via NFL.com. “I told him, ‘Trust me, wait until I get into the end zone.'”
To which King responded with a pretty solid Twitter burn.
Kelce stars in his own reality show, “Catching Kelce,” on E! Network. For our sake, we hope these two 10-3 squads catch each other again in the playoffs.
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images
