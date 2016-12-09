Tyreek Hill’s Punt-Return TD Sparks Travis Kelce-Marquette King Mini-Feud

Marquette King has danced his way into NFL fans’ hearts this season. But Thursday night, he got a little taste of his own medicine.

In the second quarter of an AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oakland Raiders punter boomed a kick to the speedy Tyreek Hill, who toasted everyone for incredible 78-yard punt return touchdown.

Hill juked King out of his shoes en route to the end zone. But if that wasn’t insult enough, here’s how the Chiefs celebrated the TD:

Travis Kelce made sure Marquette King knew the Chiefs scored a punt return TD by doing his dance. https://t.co/x7lDRKoP7i pic.twitter.com/FUyZCyXdOT — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 9, 2016

Yes, that’s Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce mocking King’s “ride the pony” dance right in front of the Raiders punter.

To King’s credit, he appeared to enjoy Kelce’s imitation. But the good-natured trolling didn’t stop there. After the game, which Kansas City won 21-13, Kelce had some extra words for King.

“He told me I didn’t have any rhythm,” Kelce, who led the Chiefs with 101 receiving yards, said on NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football” postgame show, via NFL.com. “I told him, ‘Trust me, wait until I get into the end zone.'”

To which King responded with a pretty solid Twitter burn.

I told him I don't need a reality show to find a girl lol… https://t.co/O54A8nCA0b — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) December 9, 2016

Kelce stars in his own reality show, “Catching Kelce,” on E! Network. For our sake, we hope these two 10-3 squads catch each other again in the playoffs.

