WWE Legend Sting Becomes Dallas Cowboys’ New ‘Intimidation Coach’

It appears the Dallas Cowboys are about to become even more fearsome.

The ‘Boys had some fun Tuesday on Twitter by welcoming WWE legend Sting as their new “intimidation coach.”

The team tweeted a funny video along with the “announcement” in which Sting, whose real name is Steve Borden, interacts with several Cowboys players, including standout rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott and All-Pro tight end Jason Witten.

Welcome the Dallas Cowboys' newest coach… pic.twitter.com/ccrNPTLiWt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2016

Nicknamed “The Icon,” Sting is one of the most recognizable faces in wrestling history. He spent most of his career in WCW before eventually retiring with WWE earlier this year. It’s good to see he’s keeping busy, although the Cowboys don’t really need any more reinforcements right now.

Dallas is 12-2 and will clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win or a New York Giants loss over the final two weeks of the regular season. It’s a scary situation for the rest of the league, especially now that Sting could be lurking in the rafters at Jerry World during any given week.