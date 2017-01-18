Cyclist Goes Flying Into Ravine, Gets Back On Bike, Records All Of It

Hockey fans like to think of their favorite athletes as the toughest in sports, but wait until you see this cyclist.

Spanish cyclist Joaquim Rodriguez decided not to ride in the Tour Down Under, the first race of the road cycling season, for the first time in 16 years. That didn’t stop him from riding Monday, but his bike did.

Rodriguez was recording his ride when the front wheel of his bike locked up, per Deadspin, causing him to hit a guardrail and go flying into a ravine. And not only was the 37-year-old uninjured, but the first thing he asked when he climbed back up was how his bike was.

Then, Rodriguez hopped back on his bike (naturally), pulled some branches off of himself and punched one of his handlebars back into place before riding off into the sunset.

Comportamiento de un ciclista cuando te caes!!

Primero: Estoy bien

Segundo: Como está mi bici??

Tercero: Poner bien la maneta y continuar!👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rtWJn28w4C — Joaquim Rodríguez (@PuritoRodriguez) January 16, 2017

We’re in pain just watching, to be honest.