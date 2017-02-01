Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lineups

The Boston Bruins aim for their first four-game win streak of the season Wednesday night when they visit the nation’s capital to play the Washington Capitals at the Verizon Center.
The Capitals have owned the B’s of late. Washington has won seven straight games against Boston, including six of the last seven meetings on its home ice.
The Bruins will need their offense to maintain its recent scoring surge in order to beat a high-powered Capitals squad. Boston has scored four goals in each of its last three games, a welcome sign for a team that’s ranked in the bottom third of the NHL in goals scored per game all season.
First-line winger Brad Marchand has led the surge. He tallied an NHL-leading 20 points in January, and was named the league’s No. 2 star of the month as a result.
Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Capitals.
BOSTON BRUINS (26-21-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller
Tuukka Rask
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (33-11-6)
Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Justin Williams
Brett Connolly–Lars Eller–Andre Burakovsky
Daniel Winnik–Jay Beagle–Tom Wilson
Karl Alzner–John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov–Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik–Nate Schmidt
Braden Holtby
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
