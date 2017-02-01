Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lineups

The Boston Bruins aim for their first four-game win streak of the season Wednesday night when they visit the nation’s capital to play the Washington Capitals at the Verizon Center.

The Capitals have owned the B’s of late. Washington has won seven straight games against Boston, including six of the last seven meetings on its home ice.

The Bruins will need their offense to maintain its recent scoring surge in order to beat a high-powered Capitals squad. Boston has scored four goals in each of its last three games, a welcome sign for a team that’s ranked in the bottom third of the NHL in goals scored per game all season.

First-line winger Brad Marchand has led the surge. He tallied an NHL-leading 20 points in January, and was named the league’s No. 2 star of the month as a result.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Capitals.

BOSTON BRUINS (26-21-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (33-11-6)

Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Justin Williams

Brett Connolly–Lars Eller–Andre Burakovsky

Daniel Winnik–Jay Beagle–Tom Wilson

Karl Alzner–John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov–Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik–Nate Schmidt

Braden Holtby

