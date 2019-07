Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newly acquired ace Chris Sale and the rest of the Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday. The action really begins Tuesday, when workouts and drills increase in intensity.

Check out some sights from Fort Myers in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.