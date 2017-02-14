Danny Amendola Struts Stuff At Fashion Show, Much To Olivia Culpo’s Delight

Danny Amendola wasted little time going from the gridiron to the catwalk.

It’s been less than two weeks since the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but the Pats wide receiver already is enjoying his offseason by strutting his stuff at a fashion event in New York.

Amendola’s girlfriend, model/actress Olivia Culpo, posted a video to Instagram early Tuesday in which her man can be seen walking the runway with swagger. We’ll be honest, Amendola looks like a natural. And Culpo’s reaction and caption suggest she’s impressed, which counts for something given that she’s made a living off doing modeling work.

TMZ Sports also posted footage from the event, which reportedly was attended by celebrities such as Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

Danny Amendola Gets FIERCE at NYC Fashion Show (PHOTO GALLERY + VIDEO) https://t.co/pPKdNxaKSO — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 14, 2017

Look good. Play good. Model good. It’s all coming up roses for No. 80 this month.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images