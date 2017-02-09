Ryan Spooner Centers Bruins’ Third Line As Boston Prepares For Sharks

The Boston Bruins begin an important homestand Thursday when they host the Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

In order to jumpstart a struggling forward group, interim head coach Bruce Cassidy had Ryan Spooner center the third line during Wednesday’s practice. Spooner has played a lot on the wings this season, but center is his natural position and playing there allows him to maximize his creativity with the puck.

