2017 NASCAR Fontana Live Stream: Watch Auto Club 400 Race Online

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is heading further west, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 in Fontana, Calif.

Last season’s Auto Club 400 winner Jimmie Johnson will face stiff competition from Kyle Busch, who’s won two Cup races in Fontana, and Kevin Harvick, who always performs well at Auto Club Speedway.

The two-mile track always produces entertaining races, and Sunday’s action likely will be no different.

Here’s how to watch the Auto Club 400 online.

When: Sunday, March 26, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images