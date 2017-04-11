Dortmund Soccer Team Bus Explosion Injures Player; Champions League Game Postponed

Soccer temporarily has stopped for the sake of safety in Dortmund, Germany.

Three explosions occurred outside Borussia Dortmund’s team hotel and near its bus Tuesday shortly before its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal game against AS Monaco, according to Deutsche Welle. The Dortmund team bus was damaged, and defender Marc Bartra was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Borussia Dortmund's team bus with a broken window (pic via @JuergenKoers) pic.twitter.com/JCX88do7Q6 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) April 11, 2017

Latest images of the Dortmund team bus after three blasts cause Champions League clash to be postponed: https://t.co/OZo4ijWhYK pic.twitter.com/duuiZcuQyR — Newstalk Sport (@NewstalkSport) April 11, 2017

AFP photo of the Dortmund bus following the explosion. pic.twitter.com/9UdufMwVdX — Get French Football (@GFFN) April 11, 2017

No other injuries have been reported so far.

Dortmund police described the incident in a statement but stopped short of calling it a bombing.

“According to current knowledge the windows of the bus (whole or partial) were shattered and one person was injured,” the local police said, per Deutsche Welle. “It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded.”

The Champions League game has been postponed until Wednesday.

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Monaco fans at Borussia Dortmund show their solidarity with their hosts after reports of bus explosion emerge.pic.twitter.com/62tN4XweUX — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) April 11, 2017

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv