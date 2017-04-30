F1 Russia Live Stream: Watch 2017 Russian Grand Prix Online

Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Scuderia Ferrari each will look to prove they have a definitive edge over the other as they take to the Sochi Autodrom on Sunday for the Formula One Russian Grand Prix.

The 3.64-mile circuit is well-liked by drivers due to its technical nature and various overtaking opportunities. It also is popular among fans, as it winds through the Sochi Olympic Park, providing a scenic backdrop.

The lone Russian driver on the grid, Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat, has a Sochi Autodrom grandstand named after him, though the track hasn’t been very kind to him. He recorded a P5 finish in 2015 with Red Bull Racing, but finished P15 in 2016 following two first-lap collisions with Sebastian Vettel.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Russian Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-Benz.com