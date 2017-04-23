Soccer

Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch 2017 ‘El Clasico’ Online

by on Sun, Apr 23, 2017 at 12:37PM

Barcelona’s Champions League hopes were dashed Wednesday, and it must win Sunday to potentially avoid the same fate in La Liga.

Barcelona will visit Santiago Bernabéu to clash with longtime rival Real Madrid in the latest installment of “El Clasico.” Real Madrid holds a three-point lead over Barcelona atop the La Liga standings with a game in hand, and can solidify its top spot with a win.

The sides played to a 1-1 draw in their last meeting on Dec. 3.

Here’s how to watch 2017’s “El Clasico” online.

When: Sunday, April 23, 2:45 p.m. ET
Live stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

