Report: Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone Could Purchase Interlagos

Bernie Ecclestone might have been ousted as CEO, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with Formula One just yet.
Joao Doria, The mayor of Sao Paulo, reportedly expects the 86-year-old Brit to make an offer to purchase Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, which hosts the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, according to Reuters F1 reporter Alan Baldwin.
But while that might be mayor Doria’s prediction, Ecclestone apparently isn’t sure whether he will bid on Interlagos.
Should Ecclestone’s predictions be right, that could be the first major move — apart from forcing him to step down — by F1’s new owners to shakeup the way the sport is run. Many within the sport think Liberty should purchase some of the circuits where F1 races as a way to increase the series’ profitability.
Although Ecclestone himself is a U.K. native, we wouldn’t be surprised if he threw his name in the ring to acquire the track in Brazil as his wife is Brazilian.
Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool
Powered by WordPress.com VIP