NBA Rumors: Cavs Can’t Trade Kevin Love, Now Out On Paul George, Jimmy Butler

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ quest for more roster firepower is over because no one wants to trade for Kevin Love.

So says ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who broke the news Thursday that the Cavs’ pursuit of Indiana Pacers star Paul George and/or Chicago Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler was fruitless.

Windy on George/Butler: "Nope. Not happening. The Cavs were not generating enough trade interest in Kevin Love." — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 22, 2017

It’s quite a rapid descent for Love, who once was considered a top-tier NBA free agent and signed a five-year, $113.2 million contract with the Cavaliers in 2015. Of course, the Cavs have other problems, such as an unhappy LeBron James after the team fired general manager David Griffin and current players reportedly telling Butler to stay away from the Cleveland chaos, although the latter is in dispute.

What isn’t in dispute is that the Cavs seem rudderless at the absolute worst time — hours before Thursday night’s NBA draft, when Eastern Conference rivals such as the Boston Celtics are positioning themselves to make big moves. Calm might not come soon, either, as Windhorst reported Cleveland’s top GM replacement choice still hasn’t accepted the offer.

Cavs have offered Chauncey Billups president of basketball ops title but after 2 days of meetings he's undecided on accepting, sources say — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 22, 2017

So after three consecutive NBA Finals and one title for the Cavs, it appears the mighty could be falling.

