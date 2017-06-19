NBA Rumors: Lakers Trying To Acquire Another First-Round Draft Pick

Thursday could be a huge night for the future of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not only do the Lakers currently own the No. 2 and No. 28 picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, but they also are trying to acquire another first-round selection, league sources told ESPN.

Los Angeles reportedly has engaged at least two teams in the lottery ahead of Thursday’s draft. The Lakers are searching for players to improve their outside shooting and perimeter defense, according to ESPN.

There were rumors that the Lakers were taking and making calls regarding the No. 2 pick, but sources told ESPN that it remains unlikely L.A. will deal the selection despite receiving inquiries. The Lakers reportedly are giving UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Kansas’ Josh Jackson and Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox strong consideration with that pick. Markelle Fultz is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, who completed a trade with the Boston Celtics on Monday to move up from No. 3.

