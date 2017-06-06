NBA Rumors: Markelle Fultz Only Will Work Out For Celtics Before Draft

Washington guard Markelle Fultz has been in Boston this week to meet with and work out for the Celtics.

And according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the C’s will be the only team Fultz works out for during the scouting process leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22.

The #Sixers have workouts scheduled for every top prospect besides Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Fultz will only workout for #BostonCeltics — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 5, 2017

Fultz widely is regarded as the top prospect in the 2017 draft class. Many draft experts have projected him to go No. 1 overall to the Celtics in their mock drafts, including our latest NESN.com mock draft.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for Washington this past season.

It’s not too uncommon for players to only work out for one team or just a handful of teams. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball reportedly only will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers, who own the No. 2 overall pick.

