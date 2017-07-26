While You Were Sleeping: Todd Frazier Hits Into Historic Triple Play

Newly acquired New York Yankees slugger Todd Frazier won’t soon forget his first at-bat in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium.

While you were sleeping, Frazier hit into a crazy 6-3-5-6 triple play, the second of its kind in Major League Baseball history. At least he was able to laugh it off, and the Yankees actually scored a run in the process on their way to a 4-2 win.

Check out what happened in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images