White Sox Fans Do Their Homework, Celebrate Yoan Moncada’s Debut With Twinkies

Yoan Moncada is a ridiculous physical specimen despite an otherwise alarming love for Twinkies.

Baseball’s top prospect loves the cream-filled snack more than you love anything in your life. According to a Yahoo! Sports profile, Moncada once at 225 Twinkies in one week. That he’s still standing, let alone being in freakish athletic shape, is nothing short of a miracle.

The Boston Red Sox traded the future star to the Chicago White Sox in the offseason (not because of his Twinkie habit … we think), and Chicago finally promoted him to the big leagues earlier this week. Moncada made his White Sox debut Wednesday night, and South Side fans came prepared.

Of course, it’s not just Twinkies he enjoys.

“Moncada will eat just about anything,” the Yahoo! Sports profile reads. “On Thanksgiving in 2014, the Hastingses hosted a party for about 100 people. On the island in their kitchen sat cookies, candy, cakes, all sorts of sweets, and to keep ants away, they set bright-colored boric-acid traps. Moncada thought it was liquid candy and tried to eat it before screams of ‘No!’ caused him to drop it. This wasn’t the first time Moncada mistook a household item for food. He once tried to ingest a berry-scented liquid air freshener, too.”

We assume Moncada’s eating habits are a little bit better now, but hopefully he celebrated his most recent big league call-up with a Twinkie or 20 for old time’s sake.