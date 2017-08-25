Boston Celtics

Al Horford Says Goodbye To Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder In Thoughtful Instagram Post

by on Thu, Aug 24, 2017 at 10:03PM
Al Horford was a Boston Celtics newcomer last season. Now, he’ll be one of the few familiar faces entering the 2017-18 campaign.

The Celtics experienced a major roster shift Tuesday when they acquired Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland received a hefty package in return, which included former Boston starters Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.

Horford, Thomas and Crowder had a phenomenal run together last season, as they helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed and marched all the way to the conference finals. After news of the blockbuster trade broke, Horford made sure to give Thomas and Crowder a shout out via Instagram.

Respeto a estos dos compañeros de equipo. Ellos fueron dos jugadores que me reclutaron durante agencia libre y siempre vi su entrega al equipo desde el primer día. Todas las noches que salimos a jugar siempre dieron el 100% no sólo por el equipo, pero por lo que lo Celtics representan. Les deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa de sus carreras. Go Celtics!☘️☘️☘️Much respect for these guys. They recruited me to come play to Boston and I'm a witness of how hard they played and competed not only for the team, but everything That being a Celtic embodies. Wish you guys the best on your new journey. Go Celtics! ☘️

While Horford probably is sad to see two great players go, it’s safe to say he’s excited about Irving’s arrival to Boston.

Welcome Kyrie! Let's get to work. Go Celtics!!! #Celtics

It should be interesting when the Cavaliers and Celtics meet in their regular-season opener Oct. 17.

