Al Horford Says Goodbye To Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder In Thoughtful Instagram Post

Al Horford was a Boston Celtics newcomer last season. Now, he’ll be one of the few familiar faces entering the 2017-18 campaign.
The Celtics experienced a major roster shift Tuesday when they acquired Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland received a hefty package in return, which included former Boston starters Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.
Horford, Thomas and Crowder had a phenomenal run together last season, as they helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed and marched all the way to the conference finals. After news of the blockbuster trade broke, Horford made sure to give Thomas and Crowder a shout out via Instagram.
Respeto a estos dos compañeros de equipo. Ellos fueron dos jugadores que me reclutaron durante agencia libre y siempre vi su entrega al equipo desde el primer día. Todas las noches que salimos a jugar siempre dieron el 100% no sólo por el equipo, pero por lo que lo Celtics representan. Les deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa de sus carreras. Go Celtics!☘️☘️☘️Much respect for these guys. They recruited me to come play to Boston and I'm a witness of how hard they played and competed not only for the team, but everything That being a Celtic embodies. Wish you guys the best on your new journey. Go Celtics! ☘️
While Horford probably is sad to see two great players go, it’s safe to say he’s excited about Irving’s arrival to Boston.
It should be interesting when the Cavaliers and Celtics meet in their regular-season opener Oct. 17.
Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
