Al Horford Says Goodbye To Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder In Thoughtful Instagram Post

Al Horford was a Boston Celtics newcomer last season. Now, he’ll be one of the few familiar faces entering the 2017-18 campaign.

The Celtics experienced a major roster shift Tuesday when they acquired Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland received a hefty package in return, which included former Boston starters Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.

Horford, Thomas and Crowder had a phenomenal run together last season, as they helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed and marched all the way to the conference finals. After news of the blockbuster trade broke, Horford made sure to give Thomas and Crowder a shout out via Instagram.

While Horford probably is sad to see two great players go, it’s safe to say he’s excited about Irving’s arrival to Boston.

Welcome Kyrie! Let's get to work. Go Celtics!!! #Celtics A post shared by Al Horford (@al_horford) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

It should be interesting when the Cavaliers and Celtics meet in their regular-season opener Oct. 17.

