Amazon Posts Hilarious Job Listing For Jeremy Clarkson’s Replacement

“The Grand Tour” has gotten a lot of unexpected publicity during the buildup to Season 2, with Richard Hammond’s horrific crash and Jeremy Clarkson’s hospitalization due to pneumonia. So it’s no wonder the Amazon Prime Video show is calling in reinforcement.

Amazon Jobs recently posted a comical ad, looking for a TV host to temporarily fill in for Clarkson while he’s sick. The listing says the chosen applicant will work alongside a “long-established team of variously sized co-hosts and possess a strong knowledge of cars, metaphors and progressive rock music.”

Before you start tightening up your résumé, though, you should know Amazon is looking for a very specific type of person to fill Clarkson’s rather large shoes. As to not alter “The Grand Tour” presenters’ on-screen chemistry “preference will be given to especially tall candidates with curly hair.”

To apply you need a valid driver’s license, but don’t worry about having a clean driving record. Amazon notes that applicant’s ability to talk to camera while driving will be “considered an advantage, but not essential (apparently),” as Hammond repeatedly has proven.

We understand Clarkson, Hammond and James May have their differences, but apparently “Jezza’s” shouting really does irritate them as much as they claim on-camera. After all, even — both times — when Hammond was bed-ridden for rolling a car several times they didn’t search for his replacement. Not even jokingly.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@thegrandtour