Are Jets Preparing For End Of The World With Latest Free Agent Signing?

The New York Jets are going to be pretty awful this season, but it won’t be the end of the world. Or will it?

The Jets, whose weak roster already has endured a rash of injuries this preseason, made a pair of seemingly innocuous transactions Monday, adding a safety while cutting a defensive lineman. Unfortunately, the name of their newest player is anything but innocuous.

We have signed S Armagedon Draughn and released DL Devon Still. MORE → https://t.co/96gFr5t5gz pic.twitter.com/cJ9qJ9kRZp — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2017

First: Armagedon Draughn might be the best name ever. Secondly, that name, although misspelled, usually portends the end of days (or a 1998 blockbuster starring Bruce Willis).

Considering the current state of the Jets — whose fans might think the world is ending if New York goes 0-16 this year — Twitter wasted no opportunity in jumping on the joke.

Armageddon sounds about right for the @nyjets Just glad we have finally addressed the safety position. Was getting worried there. 🤔 — Kieran O'Brien (@K_O_Brien) August 28, 2017

Jets beat writers must be ecstatic with the signing of Armagedon. — Marshall Siegel (@JETSFAN139) August 28, 2017

I don't want to miss a thing…except the Jets season. — Oliver O'Brien (@Ollie_ODea) August 28, 2017

Draughn previously was on a CFL roster before the Jets signed him, while Still, whose daughter, Leah, famously beat cancer after a two-year battle with the disease, becomes a free agent for the third time in a year. At least he won’t have to witness an apocalypse in New York, though.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images