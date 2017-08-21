Boxing

Here Are The Corona Ring Girls For Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor

by on Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 6:15PM
946

TMZ Sports has learned the identities of four beautiful women who will work in the ring as part of the Aug. 26 superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The women will be working the much-anticipated boxing match for Corona, which reportedly won the bid to become the official beer sponsor of the fight.

So, without further ado, meet Kyra Keli, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Harbour and Samantha Kumiko, each of whom will have a great seat for the action, per TMZ Sports’ “investigative resources.”

The Mayweather-McGregor showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas figures to be a star-studded event. Below are some photos of the four aforementioned ring girls.

Kyra Keli

Vegas bound with @coronaboxing today! Reminder to click the link in my bio so I can win the cover of JetSet magazine and 100K. https://www.jetsetmag.com/model-search/2017/kyra-keli today is the last day of this round! @chiaramodel #coronaboxing @friasworks

A post shared by Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) on

Headed to Denver with @toyotires #toyotires 🏎🚗🚘🚛🚚

A post shared by Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) on

Hau'oli Monday 🌸

A post shared by Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) on

Tawny Jordan

Why not smile? Took home 3rd place today for the @spyonvegas Hot 100. The grand finale is next week & there's still time to vote. Head to the link in my bio & support your girl. You're allowed to vote once an hour, I would love to see the support 🏆

A post shared by TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) on

When you call shotgun 🙋🏻

A post shared by TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) on

#BeverlyHills 🌹 by: @piazzapix

A post shared by TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) on

Jessica Harbour

So excited to ring card the Rematch tonight on HBO Pay-Per-View!!! Don't miss the excitement 🥊

A post shared by Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) on

Wait. Weekend don't leave. @wickedneesh

A post shared by Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) on

I'm loving my second week of @flattummytea ☀️ It keeps me feeling light, fresh and bloat-free all day long!

A post shared by Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) on

Samantha Kumiko

Look for me on your TV tonight on Showtime!!! 📷@lsboxing . . . . . Get ready for the hashtags!! #CoronaBoxing #CoronaGirls #coronagirl #ringgirls #ringgirl #boxing #boxeo #bertoporter #AndreBerto #ShawnPorter #jermellcharlo #charleshatley #charlohatley #showtimeboxing #showtime #Shosports #pbc #PBConShowtime #barclayscenter #barclays #BrooklynBoxing #brooklyn #newyork #nyc #Friasworks #fightnight #toomanyhashtags

A post shared by Samantha Kumiko 🌸 (@samanthakumiko) on

Human traffic cone #tbt #throwbackthursday #dress : #express #sunglasses : #rayban 📷 @jpaullphoto

A post shared by Samantha Kumiko 🌸 (@samanthakumiko) on

*insert makeup or hair ad slogan here* 📷@jpaullphoto

A post shared by Samantha Kumiko 🌸 (@samanthakumiko) on

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team