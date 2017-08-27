Boxing

Bettor Places $1 Million Cash Wager On Mayweather-McGregor Superfight

by on Sat, Aug 26, 2017 at 9:51PM
There are no two ways around it: Floyd Mayweather is the odds-on favorite in Saturday night’s superfight against Conor McGregor.

While many fans are picking Mayweather to win the bout through bets, one bettor clearly is very, very confident that Money will extend his career boxing record to 50-0.

Mayweather is notorious for flaunting his massive wealth, so we have a feeling he would appreciate this move, especially since the wager is in his favor.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

