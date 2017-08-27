Bettor Places $1 Million Cash Wager On Mayweather-McGregor Superfight

There are no two ways around it: Floyd Mayweather is the odds-on favorite in Saturday night’s superfight against Conor McGregor.

While many fans are picking Mayweather to win the bout through bets, one bettor clearly is very, very confident that Money will extend his career boxing record to 50-0.

This is the $1M in cash bet @southpoint sports book at -500 on #mayweather(Bettor not pictured) pic.twitter.com/xQEBEtDsvh — VSiN (@VSiNLive) August 26, 2017

Mayweather is notorious for flaunting his massive wealth, so we have a feeling he would appreciate this move, especially since the wager is in his favor.

