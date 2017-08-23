BMW Finally Confirms Production Of i8 Roadster In New Teaser Video

BMW clearly likes to make its big announcements in bulk as a way to remain in the headlines.

The German automaker’s BMW i sub-brand is set to add a third model to its lineup, an open-top version of the i8, BMW revealed Wednesday in a teaser video.

The new hybrid will be called the i8 Roadster, rather than i8 Spyder, which long has been rumored to be its name. It also will have an earlier release date than it was rumored to have, with BMW saying it’s slated to go into production in 2018.

On the road to success. The #BMWi8 Roadster, coming in 2018, is exploring the curvy roads crossing the Alps during its final testing phase. pic.twitter.com/g8RHQljPbF — BMW (@BMW) August 23, 2017

The announcement out of Bavaria comes just days after the manufacturer’s fairly eventful weekend at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. BMW both confirmed the specifications for the new all-wheel-drive M5 and revealed the concept on which its forthcoming Z4 will be based.

Thumbnail photo via BMW