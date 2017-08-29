‘Boring’ NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson Attends Burning Man With Wife

NASCAR prides itself on having drivers with strong personalities who can put on a show for fans. But many think that the most successful current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver is also one of the most boring.

Or is he?

Jimmie Johnson takes a lot of heat for being so vanilla, but many people simply assume that the seven-time Cup champion is dull because he doesn’t publicize his life nearly as much as other racers, such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. A recent Instagram post from Johnson, however, proves that he isn’t the lifeless robot some make him out to be.

Johnson posted a picture Tuesday, revealing how he and his wife, Chandra, spent part of his two-week break from NASCAR. Unlike fellow racers Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson, who took to the seas, Johnson headed to the desert to attend the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada.

#BurningMan A post shared by Jimmie Johnson (@jimmiejohnson) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

The festival, which features a very different environment to that of a race track, might not be the place most people would expect to find a NASCAR driver — especially not “Mr. Boring” himself.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images