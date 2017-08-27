Brad Keselowski Couldn’t Care Less About Mayweather-McGregor Fight

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has the week off from racing, giving drivers plenty of time to watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight if they want to. But apparently, Brad Keselowski really doesn’t want to.

A fan who saw Keselowski at a short track Saturday night tweeted at the Team Penske driver to thank him for supporting local racing. Keselowski responded, saying he’d rather enjoy some short-track action than “the other deal going on tonight,” presumably talking about the on thing that the entire sport’s world was focused on Saturday.

No worries. I'll take 4 hours of watching racing over the other deal going on tonight every day of the week. https://t.co/oom4wziNhD — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) August 27, 2017

Keselowski was one of the only racers to come out and say he wasn’t interested in the fight. Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the bout on the most recent edition of his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, and Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo even recorded a video for UFC to make his prediction for the match.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images