Brazil Vs. Ecuador Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Game Online

by on Thu, Aug 31, 2017 at 6:14PM
Two of South America’s most talented soccer nations will square off Thursday night when Brazil plays Ecuador in a 2018 World Cup qualifying game.

The Brazilians lead the CONMEBOL standings entering the latest round of qualifying, and it helps that their top player, Neymar, is in fine form with European club Paris Saint-Germain.

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs. Ecuador online.

When: Thursday, Aug 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV

