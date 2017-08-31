Brewers Outfielder Ends Game With Incredible Home Run-Robbing Catch

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk surely thought he had hit a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Keon Broxton had other ideas.

With the Cards trailing the Brewers 6-5 with two outs and a runner on first base in the ninth, Grichuk walloped a deep fly to dead center field, but Broxton perfectly timed his leap and ended the game with an unbelievable catch that brought the Miller Park crowd to its feet.

Check out the web gem in the video below.

Broxton’s grab sealed a critical win for the Brewers over a division opponent. Milwaukee currently is just three games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central standings.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images