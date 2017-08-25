Browns’ Joe Thomas Is NFL’s Oldest Player By Far, TV Graphics Gaffe Claims

Just how long has Joe Thomas been dominating NFL defensive lines?
The Cleveland Browns offensive tackle has been a pro football standout since 1920, according to a graphics error, which appeared on the NFL Network during one of Cleveland’s preseason games. Thomas used Twitter on Friday to share a screenshot of the graphics gaffe.
Thomas even changed his Twitter biography to read: “First offensive lineman in NFL history.”
This being 2017, the internet used the mistake as fodder for jokes.
Thomas, 32, obviously didn’t appear in the NFL’s inaugural season, but he has done well during his 10-year career.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
