Browns’ Joe Thomas Is NFL’s Oldest Player By Far, TV Graphics Gaffe Claims

Just how long has Joe Thomas been dominating NFL defensive lines?

The Cleveland Browns offensive tackle has been a pro football standout since 1920, according to a graphics error, which appeared on the NFL Network during one of Cleveland’s preseason games. Thomas used Twitter on Friday to share a screenshot of the graphics gaffe.

Thomas even changed his Twitter biography to read: “First offensive lineman in NFL history.”

This being 2017, the internet used the mistake as fodder for jokes.

When u realize Jim Brown became the GOAT because Joe Thomas was blocking for him pic.twitter.com/2sk6o0NEos — Andrew (@AndrewGalvach21) August 25, 2017

Joe Thomas has been around since the Browns were good. pic.twitter.com/98dI7PH1Mo — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 25, 2017

Thomas, 32, obviously didn’t appear in the NFL’s inaugural season, but he has done well during his 10-year career.

Joe Thomas is about as consistent as they come. pic.twitter.com/UbPUzbOAL2 — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2017

