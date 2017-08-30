Bryce Harper Injury: Nationals Star ‘A Long Way From Running’ With Knee Ailment

Washington Nationals star outfielder Bryce Harper was lucky to avoid a season-ending injury when he hurt his knee running to first base earlier this month, but it doesn’t sound like he’s anywhere close to returning to game action.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker gave reporters a small update Wednesday.

Not much new on Harper, but Dusty said "he's a long way from running." Werth getting time in RF as insurance, just in case. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) August 30, 2017

Luckily for the Nationals, they don’t need Harper to rush back. They have a 14-game lead in the National League East division and are pretty much locked into the No. 2 seed for the NL playoffs in October.

Washington also is 11-6 since Harper went down with a bone bruise in his knee.

Werth returned from the disabled list this week and could provide an offensive jolt in Harper’s absence. He was 2-for-4 with a home run in his first game back Monday.

